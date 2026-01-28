Viral video of man dumping rubbish in water was filmed in Mumbai, not London

What was claimed
A video shows a man dumping rubbish in a London river.
Our verdict
False. The clip was filmed in Mumbai, not London.
A video circulating on social media claims to show an “Indian foreigner” dumping rubbish in a “London river”. But this is false—the clip was actually filmed in Mumbai in India.
One post on X with more than 8,000 shares says: “This Indian foreigner, with his son, just dumped their garbage inside the London River. These people are uncivilized and their culture is not compatible with the Western World. Mass deportations can’t come soon enough. Deport NOW!”
It was also shared on Facebook with similar captions, including “Welcome to Khan’s London”.
But Mumbai landmarks are clearly visible in the background of the footage, including the Gateway of India monument and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Moreover, the clip appears to have first been shared on 12 January by an Instagram account with the location tagged as Mumbai.
It’s important to check that sources are trustworthy and verified before sharing their content on social media. Our toolkit has tips on how to identify potential bad information online.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the footage was filmed in Mumbai in India, not in London.
