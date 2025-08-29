Footage showing tsunami engulfing Russian towns is AI-generated

At least four of the 10 clips in this compilation have been previously identified as AI-generated and were shared prior to the recent tsunami. The other clips were also likely made using AI.

A widely-shared compilation video supposedly showing the impact of a tsunami triggered by a recent earthquake in Russia features clips that were made using artificial intelligence (AI).

The video, which has over 12,000 likes on Instagram, features a number of clips showing fast-flowing water engulfing riverside and seaside communities, some of which are left entirely submerged. An overlaid text reads: “Russia - 30/07/2025 The calm before absolute chaos.”

It is true that an 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at the end of July 2025. One of the ten strongest earthquakes ever recorded, the incident led to tsunami warnings being issued in Russia, as well as Japan, the United States and a number of countries in South America.

However, the warnings were downgraded a few hours later and the level of destruction turned out to be less dramatic than expected. In particular, the Russian government reported no fatalities had occurred as a result of the earthquake or resultant waves.