Indonesian earthquake video compilation includes old clips from Philippines and Taiwan

Two of the videos actually show an earthquake in the Philippines in October 2025, and one shows damage from an earthquake that hit Taiwan in April 2024.

A compilation of six videos shows damage caused by the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

Clips of old earthquakes in Taiwan and the Philippines have been included in a video compilation supposedly showing damage from the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on 15 August killing at least 70 people.

Three of the clips in the compilation shared online show real footage from the Indonesian earthquake, but two were actually filmed in the Philippines in October 2025, and another shows the aftermath of an earthquake in Taiwan in April 2024.