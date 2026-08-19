Indonesian earthquake video compilation includes old clips from Philippines and Taiwan

What was claimed
A compilation of six videos shows damage caused by the recent earthquake in Indonesia.
Our verdict
Two of the videos actually show an earthquake in the Philippines in October 2025, and one shows damage from an earthquake that hit Taiwan in April 2024.
Clips of old earthquakes in Taiwan and the Philippines have been included in a video compilation supposedly showing damage from the recent earthquake in Indonesia.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on 15 August killing at least 70 people.
Three of the clips in the compilation shared online show real footage from the Indonesian earthquake, but two were actually filmed in the Philippines in October 2025, and another shows the aftermath of an earthquake in Taiwan in April 2024.
Using reverse image search we determined that the first video showing a brown building leaning on its side was actually filmed in Taiwan in April 2024 when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit.
The fourth clip showing a room shaking and young people hiding under black chairs was filmed in the Philippines after an earthquake struck in October 2025. The fifth clip of a construction site also dates back to the 2025 earthquake in the Philippines.
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However the second, third and sixth clips showing buildings collapsing and rubble are genuine footage from the recent earthquake in Indonesia.
The compilation has been shared on both Facebook and Instagram. Misleading images and videos are a common form of misinformation we see circulating online during breaking news events.
We have created several guides with advice on how to verify the things you see on social media.