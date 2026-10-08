Video of Australian Prime Minister collapsing face-first off stage is AI-generated

The events in the video aren't real—it’s AI-generated. The clip originated from a parody account which noted that it was made with Grok’s AI video generator.

The scenes have been shared on social media alongside claims in the caption that the PM Anthony Albanese “suddenly collapsed while receiving an official delegation from abroad”.

A video supposedly showing the Australian Prime Minister collapsing face-first off a stage has been made using AI-tools.

Other signs it has been altered using artificial intelligence include the fact Mr Albanese seems to fall in an unnatural way and the beams in the background warping when he collapses forwards.

A note attached to what appears to be the original X post states that the content was made with Grok Imagine —the platform’s own AI tool which can turn photos and text prompts into short videos. A Grok watermark is visible in the bottom right corner of the video.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy .

Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.

The account that posted this was previously labelled as a parody account, but other social media users have gone on to share the clip as if it was genuine.

The scene appears to have been lifted from the PM’s recent visit to Fiji on Monday, 5 October, ahead of a climate conference. Real footage of the Prime Minister’s arrival was broadcast by media outlets.

Vehicles, support beams and people in the background of the real footage match up with the fake video posted online.

Mr Albanese has been the subject of media coverage surrounding missteps in the past, including a stumble on an escalator earlier this year and falling off stage during an election campaign event in 2025.

We could find no footage or reports of him falling from the stage during the welcome ceremony in Fiji from any credible news organisations.

Before sharing content like this that you come across online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this.