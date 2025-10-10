Video does not show Global Sumud Flotilla boat arriving in Gaza

What was claimed A video shows the Mikeno boat in the Global Sumud Flotilla arriving on the shores of Gaza. Our verdict The footage actually shows crowds on Sidi Bou Said beach in Tunisia in September 2025 showing support for the Global Sumud Flotilla. The Mikeno boat was intercepted by the Israeli military and did not land in Gaza.

A video has been widely shared on social media with an implied claim it shows a boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) arriving in Gaza. This is not true—none of the flotilla’s 42 boats are reported to have successfully reached Gaza’s shores, and the video actually shows crowds supporting the flotilla in Tunisia in September 2025.

The posts have captions saying a boat called the Mikeno “has arrived on the shores of Gaza”. But using reverse image search, Full Fact found similar footage in a Reuters news report about a demonstration in support of the flotilla on the Sidi Bou Said beach near Tunis on 10 September 2025. While this is not the same footage, the distinctive pylons and skyline across the water in the social media video (around 18 seconds in) match those visible from Sidi Bou Said beach. Similar footage showing the scene in Tunisia from different angles was also posted on social media in September. According to a tracker on the Global Sumud Flotilla’s website, the Mikeno was in the area of Sidi Bou Said beach on 10 September 2025, but it’s unclear if it appears in the social media video.

