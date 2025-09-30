Miscaptioned video shows Turkish football fans, not the Gaza aid flotilla

What was claimed A video shows the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying activists towards Gaza. Our verdict This video doesn’t show that flotilla. It is actually fans of the Turkish football club Galatasaray celebrating a title win in May 2025.

A video being shared online with claims it shows a flotilla of boats bound for Gaza actually shows Turkish football fans. In the footage, which has been circulating on various social media platforms, multiple boats can be seen travelling in the same direction across a large body of water, some with flags attached.

