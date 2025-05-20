Video shows Israel’s Iron Dome not India defence system

This video is not related to the recent India-Pakistan conflict. It has been online for at least four years, and shows Israel’s air defence system, known as the Iron Dome, in action.

A video from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 8 May 2025, shows the power of the Indian defence system.

A video is being shared with misleading claims it shows Indian defence systems in action in Rajasthan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The clip, which has been circulating on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), shows explosions in the sky above a city.

Text overlaid on some versions of the video says “Power of Indian Defense Systems”, with a location pin emoji, and further text saying “Jaisalmer, Rajasthan 8 May 2025”.

These imply the video is recent, from the Indian city of Jaisalmer, and shows Indian defences against strikes from Pakistan as part of the recent conflict between the two countries.

However, this video is unrelated to the strikes in May.

A reverse image search of key frames of the footage shows the same clip was shared on YouTube in May 2021, with a description stating it shows footage of Israel’s “Iron Dome” defence system intercepting rockets over Ashkelon, a city in southern Israel.

The Iron Dome is Israel’s air defence system, which is designed to intercept rockets, mortars and other types of artillery.

While we haven’t been able to identify the exact street the video was filmed on, the YouTube account has shared other videos filmed from the same location, also showing the Iron Dome operational at different times, and with captions stating it shows Ashkelon.

There were reports and other videos of rocket attacks by Hamas on Ashkelon in May 2021 being intercepted by the Iron Dome.

We have fact checked a number of miscaptioned images and videos being shared about the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Misinformation can spread quickly online during unfolding global events, especially in times of conflict, so it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is verifiable and comes from a trusted source before sharing on social media. Our guides to spotting misleading images and videos can help you do this.