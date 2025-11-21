Keir Starmer did not say Hamas is entitled to apply for an embassy in London

What was claimed Keir Starmer said Hamas is entitled to apply for an embassy in London having been formally recognised by the UK as a state. Our verdict Mr Starmer did not say this. While the UK did recognise Palestinian statehood in September, and said it was in the process of establishing diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority, Hamas is still proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK. Mr Starmer said Hamas could have no future role in governing a Palestinian state.

After the UK formally recognised Palestine as a state in September, we spotted several social media posts claiming that Keir Starmer had said Hamas was entitled to apply for an embassy in London. This isn’t true. While the UK has recognised Palestinian statehood, and started the process of establishing diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA), this does not include Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK. The military wing of Hamas has been proscribed since 2001, with the group proscribed in its entirety in 2021.

In his announcement recognising a Palestinian state on 21 September, Mr Starmer insisted that the move was “not a reward for Hamas”, which he described as a “brutal terror organisation”, and explicitly said that Hamas could have no future role in governing such a state. The Foreign Office said the UK had formally recognised Palestine “to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people”. It described the two-state solution as a “safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state led by a reformed Palestinian Authority”. The UK government said the decision “does not remove the demands the government has made of the Palestinian Authority to conduct extensive reform” adding that PA President Mahmoud Abbas had “committed to this reform, including organising new elections within a year of a ceasefire”.