Keir Starmer did not say Hamas is entitled to apply for an embassy in London
21 November 2025
What was claimed
Keir Starmer said Hamas is entitled to apply for an embassy in London having been formally recognised by the UK as a state.
Our verdict
Mr Starmer did not say this. While the UK did recognise Palestinian statehood in September, and said it was in the process of establishing diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority, Hamas is still proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK. Mr Starmer said Hamas could have no future role in governing a Palestinian state.
After the UK formally recognised Palestine as a state in September, we spotted several social media posts claiming that Keir Starmer had said Hamas was entitled to apply for an embassy in London.
This isn’t true. While the UK has recognised Palestinian statehood, and started the process of establishing diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA), this does not include Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK. The military wing of Hamas has been proscribed since 2001, with the group proscribed in its entirety in 2021.
The Foreign Office said the UK had formally recognised Palestine “to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people”.
It described the two-state solution as a “safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state led by a reformed Palestinian Authority”.
The UK government said the decision “does not remove the demands the government has made of the Palestinian Authority to conduct extensive reform” adding that PA President Mahmoud Abbas had “committed to this reform, including organising new elections within a year of a ceasefire”.
What is the Palestinian Authority, and how does it differ from Hamas?
The Palestinian Authority is a governing body created in the early 1990s as part of the Oslo Accords, signed by the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Israel. It was established to govern parts of the West Bank and Gaza, and is dominated by the Fatah faction which was co-founded by Yasser Arafat.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Keir Starmer did not say this. The UK did recognise Palestinian statehood in September, and said it was in the process of establishing diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority, but it did not say this in relation to Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.
