Type 45 destroyers such as HMS Dragon can shoot down incoming missiles

Incorrect. Type 45 destroyers are equipped to shoot down missiles, though work to modernise air defence systems is ongoing.

“He says that we are pre-deploying. The one ship that we are sending, HMS Dragon, is still in Portsmouth. The fact is that Type 45s cannot take out incoming missiles. This is not enough.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed that Type 45 destroyers “cannot take out incoming missiles”.

This isn’t correct. Type 45 destroyers are equipped to shoot down missiles and have previously done so on operations.

Mrs Badenoch’s comments were made in response to an announcement that the UK would be deploying the Royal Navy’s HMS Dragon—a Type 45 destroyer—to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The move comes after it was confirmed that the RAF Akrotiri military base in Cyprus had been struck by a suspected drone.

A Ministry of Defence (MOD) press release announcing the deployment confirmed that the ship is equipped with the “Sea Viper missile system”, which can be used to shoot down missiles, and noted that “Type 45 Destroyers have already been proven on operations, including when one successfully intercepted a Houthi missile in 2024”.