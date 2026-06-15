Footage of police taking wheelie bin is from 2022

What was claimed A video shows police in Southampton putting a wheelie bin in a van after the recent protests relating to the Henry Nowak case. Our verdict False. This video shows an unrelated incident in Belfast in 2022.

A video showing police officers putting a wheelie bin into the back of a police van has been shared with false claims it was filmed after the recent protests in Southampton relating to the Henry Nowak case. The video actually dates back to 2022 and was filmed in Belfast after an entirely unrelated incident.

Posts liked thousands of times on X, Facebook and Instagram have shared the clip in recent days with claims that it shows police in Southampton, with some jokingly suggesting it depicts officers “arresting a wheelie bin” or that the bin was taken “in connection to assaulting a police officer”. One page sharing the video also claimed in the comments: “I believe they are collecting some wheelie bins to try and get people’s fingerprints”.

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