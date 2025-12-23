How many households have cancelled the BBC TV licence fee since 2020?

What was claimed 2.4 million households in Britain have cancelled their BBC TV licence fee since 2020. Our verdict We’ve found no evidence to support this figure, which the BBC says it doesn’t recognise. There are no published figures specifically on cancellations. According to the latest data the number of TV licences in force dropped by 1.49 million between 2020/21 and 2024/25.

Specifically, the statement published in July 2025 reports that 23.79 million TV licences were in force in 2024/25 (the latest period for which figures are available), compared with 25.28 million in 2020/21. That is a decrease of 1.49 million. The data we have for 2019/2020 is not directly comparable—as the 2022 report notes, a new policy for over-75s’ licences was brought into force in August 2020 making direct comparisons year-on-year “more complex”. However, according to the BBC Group Annual Report and Accounts for 2019/20 there were 25.95 million licences in force that year, which is 2.16 million more than the Television Licence Fee Trust Statement says were in force in 2024/25, not 2.4 million.

