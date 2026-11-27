A video shows Prince Harry shoving Meghan as he takes their daughter and puts her in a car.

A fake video that appears to show Prince Harry shoving his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as he takes their daughter and puts her in a car has been ‘liked’ thousands of times on social media.

Visual glitches on Princess Lilibet’s face and Meghan’s hands unnaturally elongating as she bangs against the car door are clues the video isn’t real and has been made with artificial intelligence (AI).

The video has been shared on Facebook with the caption: “MASSIVE ROYAL STUNNER – LESS THAN 15 MINUTES AGO HARRY WAS PHOTOGRAPHED FRANTICALLY TAKING PRINCESS LILIBET TO THE CAR AFTER REPORTEDLY DISCOVERING WHAT MEGHAN HAD DONE TO THEIR LITTLE GIRL.”

A link in the comments directs to a website which claims the incident occurred after Prince Harry discovered “Meghan had signed their daughter to an unapproved commercial talent contract behind his back”.

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OpenAI’s detector told us the image of the couple fighting used at the top of this article contains an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating it was made or edited with OpenAI tools.

Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet are wearing different outfits in the fake image and fake video. Princess Lilibet is also older than she appears in the AI video. She is now five years old and looks different in recent images.

We haven’t found any credible reports about any such public disagreement between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or an official talent contract for the princess.

Sometimes we fact check things that may seem obviously false to some if not all—we’ve written more about why we do that here. In this case, we saw many people commenting on these posts appearing to think the video was genuine.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you spot bad information that you may come across online.