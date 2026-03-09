Grok wrongly claims footage of Glasgow fire shows blaze in Tel Aviv

Genuine imagery of a huge fire which destroyed a building near Glasgow Central Station has been repeatedly misidentified by Grok, the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk’s start-up xAI. It told users that video footage of the fire actually showed an incident in Tel Aviv, and insisted a real photo of the blaze was made with artificial intelligence.

When asked about a video of the Glasgow fire, posted on X with a caption wrongly claiming it showed “firefighting efforts” in Tel Aviv, Grok incorrectly said the footage showed “firefighters tackling a major blaze in a Tel Aviv building”.