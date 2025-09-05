Photo does not show police ‘taking down a Union Jack flag’

What was claimed A picture shows police taking down a Union Jack from a lamp post. Our verdict False. Cumbria Police says the photo actually shows officers fitting a camera at a local church after vandalism reports, and confirmed the flag “stayed put”. We have seen no other evidence to contradict this.

A picture of police officers installing CCTV near a church has been shared online with misleading claims it shows officers removing a Union Jack from a lamp post. The image has been circulating amid a social media campaign to raise St George’s and Union Jack flags on lamp posts and in other public spaces around the country, dubbed ‘Operation Raise the Colours’. But Cumbria Police have said the photo showed officers installing CCTV on the lamp post and that the flag “stayed put”.

The picture shows someone in a high viz jacket on a police cherry picker next to a lamp post with a Union Jack flag on it, and has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook with overlaid text that reads “Police take down Union Flag from lamppost [sic]”. But Cumbria Police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on 29 August that “the photo shows officers fitting a camera at a local church after vandalism reports” and clarifying that “the flag stayed put”. “No flags were harmed during the CCTV installation,” they said. They posted a similar statement on Facebook that also included an image of the lamp post with the CCTV camera installed which showed the Union Jack still flying. Full Fact matched the original picture to a location on Hartington Street in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, next to Hartington Street Methodist Church. While the wall in the background is a different colour to the Google Street View image (which was taken in May 2022) other features show it was taken at the same place.