Videos featuring deepfake audio of Princess Anne viewed millions of times on Facebook

These are deepfake audio clips where Princess Anne’s voice has been cloned. We could find no evidence of Princess Anne making any such comments.

Princess Anne has been recorded making a number of claims about Queen Camilla and saying she will be leaving her fortune and title for Princess Charlotte to inherit.

Two videos circulating on social media appear to share recordings of Princess Anne making a number of claims about Queen Camilla and saying she will be giving her inheritance to Princess Charlotte. But these are not genuine recordings and have been made with artificial intelligence.

In one clip, a voice that is meant to be Princess Anne says: “I will never stand by in silence while someone tries to take control of the Royal Family”, in an apparent reference to Queen Camilla. In the other clip, Princess Anne supposedly says she is leaving her inheritance and royal title to Princess Charlotte to allegedly protect her from her “step-grandmother”.

Both of the videos, which each have over a million views, also include background music and show footage of Princess Anne and Queen Camilla, with one also featuring clips of Princess Charlotte. Comments on the videos suggest people believe the audio to be real. A comment on the first clip says: “Love Princess Anne. She tells it as it is.” While one on the second clip says “Anne is so smart!!! Good for her and her thinking”.

But these are not genuine recordings of Princess Anne. They feature deepfake audio clips made using artificial intelligence. All of the video clips we took a closer look at, however, were genuine footage, and we could see no signs the visuals had been altered with AI.