No, you won’t need digital ID for cash payments over £20 in the new year

What was claimed From January 2026 every purchase above £20 will need digital ID verification. Our verdict False. There is no evidence such a policy is coming into force. Videos purporting to be of the Prime Minister making this announcement feature fake audio.

What was claimed Repeated cash use could cost you £250 and retailers who accept it will be fined £500. Our verdict False. There is no evidence of any such policy and clips claiming to show Keir Starmer discussing this use fake audio.

Videos viewed thousands of times on Facebook and TikTok falsely claim that from January 2026 “every purchase above £20 will need digital ID verification” under a new “secure commerce regulation”. The videos also claim: “Cash will no longer be anonymous, paying with notes could now cost you £250 for repeated cash use and £500 fines for retailers who accept it. Every transaction will be logged, tracked, and linked to your personal identity.” But neither of these claims are true. The government has not announced any such policy.

