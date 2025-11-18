Digital ID won’t be mandatory for everyone living in UK

What was claimed Anyone looking to work or live in the UK will need to have digital ID. Our verdict This isn’t correct. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology confirmed a digital ID will only be mandatory if people wish to work and therefore not everyone living in the UK will need to hold one.

A video liked more than 3,000 times on Instagram makes misleading claims about the government’s plans to introduce digital ID. In the video, which has also gained thousands of interactions on TikTok, a man speaking to camera says that “anyone looking to work, or live in the UK, you'll need to hold the digital ID”. But this isn’t correct. As Full Fact has explained before, the government’s plans for digital ID plans do not require all UK citizens to hold one.

Digital ID would only be mandatory for those who are looking to work in the UK. It would therefore not be mandatory for everyone living in the UK. For example, someone who is retired wouldn’t need a digital ID. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology says: “It will not be mandatory for everyone in the UK to have a digital ID.

