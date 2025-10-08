Digital ID won’t be mandatory for ‘everyone in the UK’

Incorrect. Under government plans digital ID would be needed in order to work in the UK, but those who are not looking to work, such as people who are retired, would not be required to have it. We couldn’t find any evidence Mr Starmer claimed digital IDs would be mandatory for everyone.

In social media posts, as well as on their website, the Liberal Democrats have said: “Keir Starmer says everyone in the UK will be required to have mandatory digital ID.”

We couldn’t find any evidence of Mr Starmer saying this, and it’s not an accurate description of the government’s proposal.

Last month, the government announced plans to roll out digital IDs by the end of the parliament—but digital ID would only be mandatory for those who are looking to work in the UK, not for “everyone”. For example, someone who is retired wouldn’t need a digital ID.

In a press release, the government said that digital ID “will be mandatory for Right to Work checks by the end of the Parliament”.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology says: “It will not be mandatory for everyone in the UK to have a digital ID.

“However, if you wish to work in the UK, your employers will be legally required to check your digital ID as proof of right to work.”

We wrote about a similar claim made by the culture secretary Lisa Nandy last month. The government confirmed to Full Fact at the time that people who were not looking to work wouldn’t be required to have a digital ID.

In addition, while the press release also said the scheme would “in time make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records”, the government told us digital ID won’t be mandatory to access these services.

We’ve asked the Liberal Democrats about their posts, and will update this article if we receive a response.