Fake ‘BBC’ article falsely claims that Martin Lewis has been arrested

What was claimed A BBC article shows Martin Lewis being arrested and describes how he has endorsed “an AI-powered trading platform” called Swiftgate Montark. Our verdict The page in question is not a BBC article, and Martin Lewis has not been arrested or endorsed such a program.

A link to a fake BBC article supposedly showing the consumer finance journalist Martin Lewis being arrested, alongside claims he has endorsed “an AI-powered trading platform” called Swiftgate Montark, has been shared on Facebook. But Mr Lewis, who founded Money Saving Expert (MSE), has not been arrested. Nor has he endorsed such a platform. He has never posted about it and no reference to it appears on the MSE website. A spokesperson for MSE confirmed the article is fake. Mr Lewis has previously written about scam ads using the phrase “Martin Lewis arrested” and has included overlaid text reading “I don’t do ads” on his social media profile picture. The BBC also confirmed the page, which appears to impersonate a BBC news article, is fake.

The fake page has a BBC logo at the top and various references to BBC News implying the article was written by the outlet. It is headlined: “MARTIN LEWIS EXPOSES ON ITV:The Secret Platform British Elites Have Been Using to Get Rich While Telling YOU to ‘Save More and Work Harder’.”