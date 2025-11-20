What has Labour pledged on income tax ahead of the Budget?

Image courtesy of HM Treasury

Amid reports that the government may be planning to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds in next week’s Budget, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has claimed that doing so would be a breach of Labour’s manifesto. Mrs Badenoch repeatedly raised the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, asking the PM Sir Keir Starmer to “confirm today that he will not break another promise by freezing income tax thresholds”. It follows weeks of speculation about what income tax measures may be set out in the Budget. Last month it was widely reported that the chancellor Rachel Reeves was considering raising the headline rates of income tax, though government sources have since been reported as saying this is no longer on the cards. While we don’t know for certain what income tax changes may be set out in next week’s Budget, we’ve taken a look here at what the government has pledged on income tax—and in particular whether extending the threshold freezes would constitute a breach of the party’s manifesto commitments.

What did Labour’s manifesto say about income tax? Labour’s 2024 election manifesto said: “Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.” The wording of this pledge has been closely scrutinised and its meaning disputed, particularly with regards to the commitment on National Insurance. After the government increased employers’ National Insurance contributions in the 2024 Budget, many argued this breached the manifesto commitment, though Labour argued it did not, claiming its pledge to “not increase National Insurance” applied to “working people” but not employers. The commitment on income tax has not yet been disputed in quite the same way, but the way it is worded is not entirely unambiguous. As our Government Tracker explains, the pledge clearly rules out increasing income tax “rates”, for “working people” at least, but does not explicitly refer to the thresholds at which income tax rates apply.

What has the government said about income tax rates? The government typically does not confirm details of Budget measures ahead of time, but over the past few weeks various media reports suggested that the chancellor was considering increasing the headline rates of income tax. This would be a clear breach of Labour’s manifesto commitments—a point which the party itself seemed to accept. In a “scene setter” speech on 4 November ahead of the Budget, Ms Reeves did not comment on specific policies, but also did not rule out tax rises. And when asked about Labour’s manifesto commitments in an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said: “It would, of course be possible to stick with the manifesto commitments, but that would require things like deep cuts in capital spending.” However, last week it was reported that the government had reversed plans to increase income tax rates, after receiving forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility which suggested a smaller than expected gap between the government’s spending plans and forecast revenue.