UK youth unemployment is higher than the EU average, but not the ‘highest in Europe’

Incorrect. While the UK’s youth unemployment rate was higher than the EU average in the third quarter of 2025, several individual European countries had higher rates.

“We have at the moment the highest rate of youth unemployment in Europe for the first time ever.”

Conservative shadow education secretary Laura Trott MP claimed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that the UK has “the highest rate of youth unemployment in Europe”.

She made a similar claim on X, writing that “youth unemployment is the highest in Europe”.

This isn’t correct. While the youth unemployment rate in the UK is higher than the EU average, several other European countries have a higher rate.

Earlier this month we saw a number of reports, including from the Telegraph and the Resolution Foundation think tank, that the UK’s youth unemployment rate had surpassed that of the EU average for the first time, based on data published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Ms Trott’s colleague, the Conservative shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride, correctly claimed last week that youth unemployment was “now above the European average”, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also correctly said during this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions that it was “now higher here than in the EU”.

It seems likely this is what Ms Trott meant to say. However, when we contacted her office about her claim we did not receive a response. At the time of publication she does not appear to have attempted to correct or clarify her X post.