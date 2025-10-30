Video falsely claims pensions will have to be withdrawn within two days to avoid fines

What was claimed Under a new government policy starting 1 November, pensioners will have two days to withdraw their pensions once they are available. If they don’t, they will be fined or lose up to 20% of their money instantly. Our verdict False. There is no evidence of any such policy being introduced from 1 November.

Alarmist videos circulating online falsely claim that from next month people will have to withdraw their pensions within two days or risk hefty fines. The videos, which have been shared on Facebook and TikTok, appear to feature Sir Keir Starmer making an announcement about forthcoming pension changes. A voice, which seems to resemble the Prime Minister’s, says: “I confirm starting the first of November, the government has quietly pushed through one of the most shocking pension changes in UK history and barely anyone is talking about it. “Under the new policy, pensioners now have just two days to withdraw their pensions once available. Fail to do so and you’ll be fined or lose up to 20% of your money instantly.” But there has been no official announcement of a policy matching the claim in this video.