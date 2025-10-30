Video falsely claims pensions will have to be withdrawn within two days to avoid fines
30 October 2025
What was claimed
Under a new government policy starting 1 November, pensioners will have two days to withdraw their pensions once they are available. If they don’t, they will be fined or lose up to 20% of their money instantly.
Our verdict
False. There is no evidence of any such policy being introduced from 1 November.
Alarmist videos circulating online falsely claim that from next month people will have to withdraw their pensions within two days or risk hefty fines.
The videos, which have been shared on Facebook and TikTok, appear to feature Sir Keir Starmer making an announcement about forthcoming pension changes.
A voice, which seems to resemble the Prime Minister’s, says: “I confirm starting the first of November, the government has quietly pushed through one of the most shocking pension changes in UK history and barely anyone is talking about it.
“Under the new policy, pensioners now have just two days to withdraw their pensions once available. Fail to do so and you’ll be fined or lose up to 20% of your money instantly.”
But there has been no official announcement of a policy matching the claim in this video.
Such a major change to pension rules would likely generate substantial political scrutiny and media attention, and there is no evidenceof this happening.
It’s unclear if the video is referring to the state pension, private pensions, or what it would mean for pensioners to have “just two days to withdraw their pension”.
In most cases, state pensions are paid into bank accounts every four weeks and so do not require pensioners to ‘withdraw’ their money in a certain time period in order to receive them.
Pensioners can, however, defer claiming their state pension for at least 12 months in a row to get a one-off lump sum. However, this will be taxed.
If your total annual income, including state pension, private pension, earnings from employment, investments or any taxable benefits add up to more than the personal allowance (currently £12,570) you will have to pay tax on the excess above this amount.
The forthcoming Autumn Budget could potentially include a change to pension rules, but this will not be announced until 26 November—well after the 1 November date the video claims that the new policy is coming into force on.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.
Clues this announcement is fake
One of the clips includes footage of Mr Starmer standing behind a lectern with the words ‘Securing Britain’s Future’.
Another clue the video is not real is that the Prime Minister appears to say “watch till the end”, the kind of language used by online content creators rather than politicians.
The voiceover claims the change is being introduced as an “efficiency measure” and then proceeds to describe it as a “cruel attack on pensioners” and quote opposition criticism; comments which would be unlikely to be made by the leader in charge of bringing in the policy.
Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a reliable and trustworthy source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the government has not announced any such change to pensions.
