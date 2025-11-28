No, savings above £5,000 aren’t being taken to pay off the national debt

From 1 January 2026, people could see any amount above £5,000 they have in savings redirected into a national debt repayment fund.

It’s not true that from 1 January 2026, people who have more than £5,000 in savings could see their additional money redirected into a “national debt repayment fund”.

It explains: “For example, if you have £8,000 saved the extra £3,000 will be transferred. Officials say this is an effort to support the country’s financial stability.”

Videos shared thousands of times online feature a voice which sounds like the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, saying “any amount above the £5,000 limit could be automatically moved by HM Treasury without your consent to help address the UK’s national debt”.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy .

But there is no reference on gov.uk or in Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, to a “national debt repayment fund”, and a spokesperson for the Treasury confirmed the claims made in the social media video are untrue.

The video is clearly very unlikely to be the Prime Minister’s real words, since the voice criticises its own policy while announcing it.

This, along with the unnatural cadence and intonation of the voice (for example, saying “five thousand pounds limit”), strongly suggests the clip was created using artificial intelligence (AI), although we cannot completely rule out it being created by other means.

HMRC can recover an individual’s debts from their own bank accounts in specific circumstances. The Direct Recovery of Debts scheme (recently restarted in a ‘test and learn’ phase) can be used when someone owes tax debts of more than £1,000, as long as a minimum of £5,000 is left in their account.

Civil liberties groups and some politicians have also raised concerns over the new Public Authorities (Fraud, Error and Recovery) Bill which aims to reduce the amount of money lost to benefit fraud and error. It would give the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) powers to check and recover money directly from benefit claimants' bank accounts.

But neither of these measures would involve taking money away from anyone who has more than £5,000 in their savings as part of a “national debt repayment fund”.

The videos also briefly refer to extending the provisional driving licence phase to five years. It is unclear what this means exactly. Provisional driving licences last for 10 years before they need to be renewed, and there is no evidence this is about to change. The video appears to suggest the change would make those learning how to drive stay on a provisional licence for five years. But we can find no evidence of this happening either.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit gives you advice on how to navigate bad information online.