No TV licence exemption for the over 60s

False. There is no such blanket lifetime exemption for the over 60s, although some over the age of 75 can claim a free TV licence.

This is false—blanket lifetime TV licence exemptions are not available to the over 60s in the UK.

In recent days, we have seen videos shared on TikTok and Facebook claiming that UK residents over the age of 60 can claim a free lifetime exemption from paying for a TV licence.

Who is required to pay for a TV licence?

Anyone who watches or records live TV on any channel or service on any device (or uses BBC iPlayer) is normally required to obtain a TV licence. A licence is not required for those who only watch on-demand services such as Netflix.

Currently, the yearly cost of a standard TV licence is £174.50, and £58.50 for those who only watch live TV on a black and white set.

No free TV licences for the over 60s

The videos, which are labelled as AI-generated, falsely report that UK residents over 60 can “save hundreds with free TV license [sic]”, with one stating that once this exemption is approved it “lasts for life, no renewals or extra payments”.

None of the actual concessions offered for a TV licence give a lifetime exemption for the over 60s. While some aged 75 and above can get a free TV licence, this only applies if the person gets Pension Credit or lives with a partner who does. Pension Credit is a benefit for those of state pension age and on low income.

Discounted TV licences are available for qualifying care homes and sheltered accommodation facilities where all residents are over the age of 60 or are disabled. Managers of eligible facilities can apply for a discounted annual TV licence of £7.50 per room, flat or bungalow.

Those who are blind can also apply for a 50% discount on their TV licence, which also covers those they live with.

Did pensioners ever get free TV licences?

TV licences were free for pensioners over the age of 75 between November 2000 and the end of July 2020.

This changed after responsibility for paying for free TV licences was transferred from the then government to the BBC from 2020.

The BBC then decided to pay for free TV licences for the households of anyone over the age of 75 receiving Pension Credit.

Before sharing videos like this on social media, first consider whether they come from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.