The TV licence fee is not doubling for over 65s

But this isn’t true. A spokesperson for the BBC confirmed the claims made in these videos are “false”.

We’ve spotted several videos on social media that claim that the TV licence fee is set to double for people aged 65 and over.

Slightly different versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook and TikTok, with longer versions claiming that those unable to pay the increased fee could face “penalties, account checks or even legal consequences”.

The colour TV licence currently costs £174.50 per year. Some people, such as those over 75 who receive Pension Credit, are eligible for a free TV licence. People can be fined up to £1,000 for not paying for a TV licence.

While the licence fee is expected to rise in line with inflation in April 2026, there is no indication that the licence fee will double.

This is not the first time we’ve seen videos sharing misinformation about the supposed introduction of new policies or rules. For example, we’ve recently seen false claims that the government is imposing restrictions on essential grocery items and that operating a vehicle without a valid licence will no longer lead to criminal proceedings.

A recent Full Fact investigation found at least 14 TikTok accounts had been involved in sharing such videos. After we contacted the social media platform, it told us that all 14 of the accounts we’d identified had been banned for breaching its rules which do not allow “misinformation that could cause significant harm to individuals or society”. However, we’ve continued to see similar claims spread on social media via other accounts.

It’s important to consider whether information you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing it. Our toolkit provides some advice about how to do this.