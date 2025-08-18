The government is not changing the penalty for driving without a licence

A spokesperson from the Department for Transport confirmed that it will remain a criminal offence, although the penalty for driving without a licence may include a fine. The Road Access Act does not exist.

From January 2026, under the new Road Access Act in the UK, operating a vehicle without a valid licence will no longer lead to criminal proceedings, but instead will result in a civil fine similar to a parking ticket.

The Department for Transport (DfT) also confirmed to Full Fact that the claims made in these videos are fake. While driving without a licence is a criminal offence, and is not about to change, it’s true that the penalty for this may include a fine of up to £1,000 (though it depends on the exact offence).

The videos claim the change is part of a new “Road Access Act”. But no such act exists .

We’ve spotted videos circulating on social media with claims that, from January 2026, operating a vehicle without a valid licence will no longer lead to criminal proceedings, but instead will result in a civil fine similar to a parking ticket.

The viral social media videos, which have amassed over 250,000 views across platforms, claim that the DfT is making the changes “to reduce the workload of the justice system, improve efficiency and make the process more accessible for individuals who face challenges obtaining a license promptly”.

Although the government is planning an overhaul of driving laws in Great Britain, these are focused on compulsory eye tests for drivers over 70, reducing the drink-driving limit in both England and Wales to be in line with Scotland’s laws, and giving people points on their licence for not wearing a seatbelt. We have seen no credible reports that these plans include changes to the penalties for criminal offences relating to driving without a license.

These offences include driving after refusal or revocation of licence on medical grounds and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (this may include driving while under-age, driving with a provisional licence without a supervisor and L-plates, and driving without a licence at all).

These offences each carry their own set of penalties. For example, “driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence” has a maximum fine of £1,000, discretionary disqualification and three to six penalty points.

One version of the video also appears to be fronted by a news presenter who looks and sounds like Patrick Christys from GB News. However, Full Fact could not find any evidence Mr Christys made any such report. The out of sync audio, extremely even cadence, and odd phrasing suggest it is a deepfake.

Mr Christys told Full Fact the video is “most definitely an AI fake”.

We have written about several other false videos about supposed new state powers in the UK. In the last few weeks, we have published fact checks about videos incorrectly claiming that purchases over £1,000 will be automatically reported to HMRC from 2026, going abroad four times a year will flag you to the tax agency for “enhanced customs monitoring” from August, and the government is imposing restrictions on essential grocery items.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit gives you advice on how to navigate bad information online.