Does the UK have the ‘most expensive’ electricity in the world?

This could do with some context. Official government figures show the UK has the highest industrial electricity prices compared to International Energy Agency and EU member states, but not necessarily the highest domestic prices. Additionally, this data only looks at a range of other developed economies.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking podcast, shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho MP claimed the UK’s electricity is “the most expensive in the world”.

Ms Coutinho also claimed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 19 October that the UK has “the most expensive electricity in the world”.

We didn’t receive a response when we asked Ms Coutinho what this claim is based on, but she may have been referring to data published by the government which compares electricity prices for members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), as well as the EU.

There are currently 27 EU member states and 32 IEA members—including two dozen European countries (some of which are also EU members), as well as Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, Turkey and the United States.

So this data is by no means comparing the UK to every other country in the world (for example there are no African or South American IEA members), but instead offers a comparison with a range of other developed economies.