No, you don’t need to buy a ‘£100 access card’ to use NHS services

What was claimed The government introduced a £100 annual NHS Access card in October, without which you won’t be able to access healthcare. Our verdict False. No such card exists. The NHS remains free for UK residents.

Facebook posts viewed more than 100,000 times have falsely claimed that the government introduced a ‘£100 annual NHS Access card’ in October, without which you won’t be able to access healthcare. And we’ve seen similar claims in videos on Instagram and being widely shared on TikTok. No such card exists. Patients in England (which is the part of the NHS that the UK government controls) still do not need to pay to see a GP or book a hospital appointment.

Two of the Facebook videos are presented like TV news reports, with a voiceover saying that the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer (or “Sir Keith Starmer” as their subtitles call him) “confirms that starting October 1, 2025, the UK is introducing a major change to healthcare. The government will roll out a £100 annual NHS access card, and without it, you won't be able to see your GP, book a hospital appointment, or access routine medical services. Yes, medical care will now come with a cost.”