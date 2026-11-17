This warning is fake. The National Grid said it is aware of a “false social media post” and confirmed there is no outage expected.

The National Grid has issued a warning stating that a major power outage and blackout is expected to affect large parts of the UK on 19 November 2026.

A fake warning claiming to be issued by the National Grid about an expected major power outage in the UK on 19 November 2026 has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

But the National Grid has confirmed to Full Fact, and in a statement on its official social media channels, that the post is false and that no such outage is expected.

The unofficial infographic has been shared thousands of times across Facebook and Instagram. It says: “A major blackout is expected to affect large parts of the UK on Thursday, 19 November 2026 from 4:00 PM, due to a critical fault in the national grid.”

It adds that “power may be lost in homes, businesses, and public services across the UK for an extended period” and encourages people to prepare by keeping a torch handy, charging essential devices and keeping fridge and freezer doors closed.

Join 75,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up You need JavaScript enabled to sign up to the newsletter. Alternatively, you can contact us Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

A National Grid spokesperson told Full Fact: “We’re aware of a false social media post claiming there will be a National Grid outage on Thursday 19 November 2026.

“There is no outage expected. Please disregard the post and report misinformation to social media platforms. Check our official channels for accurate information.”

Another sign that the warning isn’t genuine is the link included at the bottom of the infographic directs people to a webpage that returns an error on the National Grid’s website.

The National Grid does have a general page advising people to keep a battery-powered torch and radio handy in case of a blackout.

It’s important to consider whether what you see on social media comes from a trustworthy source before sharing. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.