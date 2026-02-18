How many people in Britain don’t speak English?

What was claimed One million people living in Britain don’t speak any English at all. Our verdict This is not correct according to the 2021 Census, which is the latest reliable data we know of and what Mr Farage appears to have been referring to. In 2021 the correct figure for England and Wales was 161,000. It may have risen since but is very unlikely to be as high as a million. What was claimed Four million people living in Britain don’t speak very good English. Our verdict This isn’t what the 2021 Census said. It found 880,000 in England and Wales could not speak English well, in addition to 161,000 who could not speak it at all. Some 4.1 million people said they could speak English “well” or “very well” but not as their main language. 1 of 2 claims

Last week the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage MP, said in a video shared thousands of times on X and seen by many others on TikTok that “one million people living in this country don’t speak any English at all”.

1m people living in Britain don’t speak English.



Areas of our towns and cities have been completely changed.



Jim Ratcliffe is right. pic.twitter.com/frTomgouoY — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 12, 2026

He made a similar claim in an interview with Nick Robinson [18:10] released on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast on 13 February, saying: “You look at the last census, there’s a million living in Britain don’t speak English. There’s four million don’t speak very good English.” This is not what the last census showed, however, and as far as we can tell from the official data, Mr Farage’s numbers are much too high. In the 2021 Census, only 161,000 people in England and Wales said they couldn’t speak any English, while an additional 880,000 people said they could not speak English well. And while those figures are five years old and the true number may have risen since, they’re very unlikely to have risen by as much as Mr Farage’s comments suggested, as we explain below. We’ve asked Reform UK several times about Mr Farage’s claim but haven’t received a response.

Where did these numbers come from? Although Reform hasn’t confirmed the source of its leader’s claim on X, Mr Farage himself mentioned the last census, both on the Political Thinking podcast and in an article for the Telegraph on the same day the X video was shared. In that article, he wrote: “It’s a startling fact that as of 2021 some 880,000 people in this country could not speak English passably and 161,000 could not speak any English at all. Millions more migrants have arrived since then.” As the Office for National Statistics (ONS) bulletin he linked to shows, these numbers are roughly right for England and Wales, where English and Welsh are both counted. (Scotland and Northern Ireland carry out their own censuses.) But while these two figures sum to over one million, the first one (880,000) refers to people who said they “could not speak English well”. Only 161,000 said they couldn’t speak it “at all”.