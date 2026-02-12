How many immigrants have arrived in the UK in recent years?

The British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sparked debate after claiming in an interview that the UK was being “colonised by immigrants”.

Sir Jim told Sky News: “The UK’s been colonised by immigrants really, hasn’t it. I mean the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020. Now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.”

As many have pointed out, these figures are inaccurate. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the estimated population of the UK in mid-2020 was 66.7 million, increasing to 69.5 million by mid-2025 (a provisional estimate subject to revision).

Sir Jim’s comments have been widely criticised, including by the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who described them as “offensive and wrong”.

However Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP has said that “Britain has undergone unprecedented mass immigration that has changed the character of many areas in our country.”

In a statement on Thursday Sir Jim said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.”

We’ve written in detail about net migration patterns in recent years as well as how it is measured—here’s a brief summary of what we know.