The Times corrects inaccurate headline about cost of ‘migrants’ partners’

Incorrect. This figure is actually an estimate of the total net lifetime fiscal cost of people who arrived in the UK in 2022/23 through the Partner route of the Family visa—which includes the partners of some UK-born British citizens.

New analysis has estimated that migrants’ partners cost Britain £5.6 billion over their lifetime.

The Times has corrected a headline that wrongly claimed analysis found that “migrants’ partners cost Britain £5.6 billion over their lifetime”, after being contacted by Full Fact.

The analysis in question included the foreign-born partners of some UK-born British citizens—so did not just refer to the cost of the partners of “migrants”.

The £5.6 billion figure comes from a report published on Wednesday by the government’s Migration Advisory Committee. It is an estimate of the total net lifetime fiscal cost of people who arrived in the UK in 2022/23 through the Partner route of the Family visa.

This works out at an average net lifetime fiscal cost of £109,000 per applicant.