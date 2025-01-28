Amazon is not giving away iPads to over-50s in partnership with Age UK

False. Amazon has confirmed this is not a genuine deal. Age UK has said it is not working with Amazon on any such project.

Amazon is working with Age UK to give iPad Pros to those over 50 to increase online connectivity.

A social media post claims people aged over 50 can apply for a free iPad Pro as part of a partnership between Amazon and Age UK. But this is not a genuine deal, and no such partnership exists.

The Facebook post shares a photo of piles of iPad boxes in a warehouse with someone in a high-vis jacket poorly edited into the picture beside them.

Its caption says: “Amazon has partnered with Age UK to give away iPad Pros to people aged 50 and over in the UK. This initiative helps to increase online connectivity with loved ones and access to online healthcare services. Click the button below and answer a few simple questions to find out if you are eligible.”

Facebook users have shared photos of iPads in the comments saying: “Super this is a great iPad, never would have believed such a promotion, delivered very quickly!” and “Thank you Amazon, this is a great offer. I received the parcel today.”

The post also has an ‘Apply now’ button that goes to a webpage with the Amazon logo in the top left corner, but that does not have the same URL address as official Amazon sites. Text on the page says: “You have the chance to win a [sic] Ipad Pro 2022 for only £3!” and asks users to complete a survey “to confirm you’re a real person”. Following these steps then leads to another page that asks for personal information and payment details.

However, this is not a genuine deal. A spokesperson for Amazon told Full Fact the post “is not genuine and does not come from Amazon”. The charity Age UK also told us they have no such partnership with Amazon.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts promoting fake deals from Amazon, and other retailers, including those that link to similar webpages asking users to complete a survey and submit card details.

It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true actually are. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.