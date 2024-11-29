Video shows factory fire in West Bank, not Hezbollah attack on Israel

29 November 2024

This is not true. The video actually shows a factory fire in Hebron in the West Bank in February 2024.

Social media posts claiming to show a recent video of Hezbollah rockets targeting industrial areas in Israel actually show a factory fire in Hebron in the West Bank which took place in February this year.

The footage was shared on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), with the caption: “Hizbollah avenger 👇 #Hezbollah launched rockets at several Israeli industrial areas near Acre and Nahariya, 20 kilometers deep inside #Israel.”

But using Google Lens, Full Fact traced the video back to reports of a fire at a plastics factory in Hebron in the West Bank in February of this year. We wrote about this video back in May, when some online were sharing it with claims it was filmed at the end of April.

Earlier this week, Israel’s military said Hezbollah fired around 250 rockets across the border from Lebanon. Police said several people were injured and buildings damaged in northern and central Israel, some of them near Tel Aviv. But the video circulating on social media is unrelated to this.

On Tuesday 26 November, US President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Hezbollah.

Miscaptioned or out of context footage is a common form of misinformation we see circulating online connected to the conflict in the Middle East.

For help spotting this misleading content, see our guides on how to verify pictures and videos yourself.