No, Lego is not selling ‘mystery’ boxes for £3 to help clear stock

False. Lego has confirmed that this is not a genuine offer from the company.

Lego is giving away a mystery box for £3 to people who complete an online survey.

A post on Facebook falsely claims that Lego is giving away “mystery” boxes for £3 to people who complete an online survey.

Lego has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a real promotion from the company.

The Facebook post says: “My sister works at Lego and told me that most people don't know that by filling in a short questionnaire they can get a mystery Lego box as part of a stock clearance from one of the warehouses that is closing. They are giving them away for £3 to help clear the stock as quickly as possible.”

It also encourages people to republish the post and share it with friends. The author of the post shared a link in the comments, which led to an unreachable web address at the time we checked.

The account behind the post was created on the same day that it was published, and has posted nothing else at the time of writing. The account’s profile image seems to be the same as one shared in a Facebook post from a beauty company in the US in 2019.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts promoting fake giveaways and bargains from brands and retailers. Recently we’ve checked claims about Tesco, Amazon and Argos.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.