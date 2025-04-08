No, Argos is not selling iPhones for £8.40

False. This is not a genuine offer associated with the retailer.

Social media posts suggesting Argos is selling the latest model of iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro, for £8.40 are being shared on Facebook. But this is not a genuine offer associated with the retailer.

One post says: “Special Offer: iPhone 16 Pro 512GB at a Reduced Price! These devices come from cancelled orders, and their packaging has slight damage. Instead of simply selling them at a discount, we decided to do something special—hold a giveaway for our customers! You only need to cover a small shipping fee—£8.40”.

While the posts don’t directly reference Argos in their captions, accompanying images include labels featuring the Argos logo, and the site linked to also includes the Argos logo. But neither the offer nor the website are connected with the retailer.

One post was shared with a photo that appears to show a warehouse or store, with piles and shelves of packaged goods. In the foreground are boxes displaying the Apple logo on their sides, along with a large label that says “£8.40 IPHONE 16 PRO 512GB”.

Other posts with similar text also show photos of iPhones alongside a label or receipt featuring the Argos logo and listing the iPhone 16 Pro’s price for £8.40.

But Argos confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer, and we could find no such offer being promoted on Argos’s official website or social media channels.

Moreover, these posts also link to a webpage that appears to resemble the official Argos website and encourages users to purchase an iPhone 16 Pro “almost for free”. But the URL does not match that of the real Argos website, and many of the buttons don’t actually work.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting giveaways from Argos, including those supposedly promoting offers on MacBooks, laptops, airfryers, mattresses, vacuum cleaners and PlayStations, as well as goods from other retailers.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.