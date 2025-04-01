No, Asda is not offering ‘everyone’ £250

Posts shared in a number of UK-based Facebook groups have claimed that Asda is “offering everyone £250”, but the retailer has confirmed this is not the case.

The posts, which Full Fact has found in around 20 community groups, all feature similar wording.

One example, shared to a group for residents in Hythe, Kent, reads: “ASDA is offering everyone £250 Only till 02,nd April 2025 I just got this Hope you get it too…..guyvj [sic]”.

The date mentioned in the posts varies, and the letters at the end of the posts also change.

The comments on many of the posts feature a link to a Google site, seemingly titled “asda-u”. The website features what appears to be a version of Asda’s logo. Text on the website says: “ASDA £250 Payment have started officially!! [sic]” and “Click here to Get £250 from ASDA”, which redirect users to another website.

A photograph of staff outside an Asda store is also present on the website. We’ve traced the photo back to a 2024 announcement marking the opening of a new Asda store in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester.

However, there are many clues that this is not the real Asda website. The URL, for example, doesn’t match, and the website linked to in the comments of the posts doesn’t match the layout of Asda’s real website. There are a number of spelling and grammatical errors in the text too.

We found no evidence that the supermarket chain is offering people £250, and Asda confirmed to Full Fact that the posts in question are not affiliated with the company.

These posts appear to be the latest variation of false Asda posts that were shared on Facebook and subsequently debunked, in April 2024.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We have fact checked them many times before, with examples including supposed offers from retailers such as Argos, Amazon, Boots, Morrisons and Toby Carvery, for products such as iPhones, MacBooks, laptops, meals, baby boxes, food boxes and PlayStations, which, despite claims to the contrary, were nothing to do with the named companies.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.