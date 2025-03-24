False Toby Carvery offers circulate on Facebook again

This isn’t a genuine offer. Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, has confirmed that this is not a real offer.

Toby Carvery is giving customers free roasts for two in exchange for liking a Facebook post.

A post on Facebook claims that Toby Carvery is handing out free meals to anyone who likes the post and follows a link to claim a voucher.

But the offer isn’t a genuine one from the chain, and we’ve come across this exact claim in the past.

The author of the post claims to be the “new CEO” of the restaurant chain and offers a “complimentary carvery for two” to celebrate his new role and Toby Carvery’s “40th birthday”.

Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns the chain, has told Full Fact that Toby Carvery is not offering any such deal.

One clue to the post’s inauthenticity is the fact that it has not been shared by the official Toby Carvery Facebook account, which is verified with a blue tick.

And if you follow the link to claim the supposed voucher, you’ll notice that its URL does not match that of the official Toby Carvery website, despite being designed to look like it.

We’ve previously written about other fake Toby Carvery offers, as well as those for other restaurant chains and retailers. Previous examples include false offers for laptops, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.