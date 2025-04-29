Tesco is not giving away a ‘Bluey big set’

False. Tesco has confirmed that this is not a real offer from the company.

Tesco is giving away a free Bluey toy set to anyone in the UK who completes a survey.

At least two Facebook posts have been falsely claiming that the supermarket Tesco is giving away a Bluey toy set to everyone in the UK who completes a survey.

This is not true. Tesco confirmed to Full Fact that this offer was fake and had no association with the company.

One post says: “Tesco is giving away a Bluey big set to everyone who takes part in the survey! Available across the UK. Answer 3 questions and get a Bluey big set for your child”.

The other says: “Tesco is giving away a Bluey big set! Take part in the survey and get a free box of toys from the most popular cartoon! Exclusively for parents in the UK”.

Both posts feature pictures of toy sets branded with the Australian cartoon character, Bluey, and come from a page called Happy Baby, which was created on 1 April, just two days before the posts appeared.

One of the pictures shows a Bluey Ultimate Mega Set apparently on sale beneath what appears to be a Tesco-branded sign. However, the sign lists the price at “3.00£”, with the pound symbol in the wrong place. It also appears to be an altered version of an image shared in a Costco fan group on reddit two years ago. In the reddit image, a different sign lists the price as “54.99”.

A recent search for the Bluey Ultimate Mega Set on Tesco’s online store produced no results.

Links on both posts, and on the Happy Baby page, lead to an address that is not part of tesco.com and does not produce a web page.

This is far from the first time we’ve written about posts promoting fake giveaways and bargains from retailers. Recently we’ve checked claims involving Amazon and Argos, as well as a false claim that Asda was supposedly giving everyone £250. In the past we’ve also checked a false image that supposedly showed Tesco selling carrots grown in Chernobyl.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.