Picture of Harry Styles wearing t-shirt with obscenity about ‘Tories’ has been Photoshopped

What was claimed
Harry Styles was photographed wearing a shirt that said “all tories are c****.”
Our verdict
This picture has been edited. The original shows he was wearing a black t-shirt with no text.
Harry Styles was photographed wearing a shirt that said “all tories are c****.”
This picture has been edited. The original shows he was wearing a black t-shirt with no text.
A post on Facebook appears to show the singer Harry Styles wearing a t-shirt that says “all tories are c****”. However, this did not really happen.
This picture has been altered to include the text on the shirt. The original photograph was taken of him leaving a club in Los Angeles in 2014, while he was still a member of the band One Direction. In it, he was wearing a black t-shirt with no text on it.
We’ve written before about Photoshopped pictures of public figures—Mike Tyson didn’t really wear a shirt saying ‘plan-demic’ and Boris Johnson wasn’t pictured in front of a school display containing a rude message to him.
You can read our blogs about how to spot misleading images here and misleading videos here.
Image courtesy of Lovclyhes
As independent fact checkers, the support of the public is vital to continue holding the media and politicians accountable for false claims.
Without your donation, bad behaviour could go unchallenged in 2022.