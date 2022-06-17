Picture of Harry Styles wearing t-shirt with obscenity about ‘Tories’ has been Photoshopped

17 June 2022
What was claimed

Harry Styles was photographed wearing a shirt that said “all tories are c****.”

Our verdict

This picture has been edited. The original shows he was wearing a black t-shirt with no text.

A post on Facebook appears to show the singer Harry Styles wearing a t-shirt that says “all tories are c****”. However, this did not really happen.

This picture has been altered to include the text on the shirt. The original photograph was taken of him leaving a club in Los Angeles in 2014, while he was still a member of the band One Direction. In it, he was wearing a black t-shirt with no text on it.

We’ve written before about Photoshopped pictures of public figures—Mike Tyson didn’t really wear a shirt saying ‘plan-demic’ and Boris Johnson wasn’t pictured in front of a school display containing a rude message to him

You can read our blogs about how to spot misleading images here and misleading videos here.

Image courtesy of Lovclyhes

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because the picture has been edited.

