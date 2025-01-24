Photo does not show reconstruction of Mariupol in Ukraine

A photo is being shared on social media with claims it shows the reconstruction of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in southeast Ukraine, but it actually shows Saratov in Russia, over 450 miles away.

The photo, which is taken from above, shows a collection of white buildings painted with a distinct purple, green and orange pattern next to sports facilities and surrounded by other high rise buildings.

It has been shared on X with the caption: “This is Mariupol, two years after one of the most intense urban battles in recent history, Russia has rebuilt the city. New residential buildings, schools, churches, and sports facilities. Russia has done more for Mariupol in two years than Ukraine did in 30!” Another post says: “New Russian housing developments in Mariupol. This was literally a warzone two years ago.”

However, the photo being shared on social media does not show Mariupol—it actually shows the Russian city of Saratov. The white painted buildings in the centre of the photo are actually a school campus that reportedly opened in September 2021.

Mariupol has been under Russian occupation since May 2022 following an almost three month siege in which 90% of residential buildings were damaged or destroyed. The NGO Human Rights Watch says at least 8,000 people were killed, although Ukrainian authorities say more than 20,000 people died there. Rebuilding in the city is already under way, including a whole new district built by the Russian military.

We often see miscaptioned images being shared on social media, and have written a guide with tips on how to check that posts show what they claim to. You can find more of our work checking claims relating to Ukraine on our website.