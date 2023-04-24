No evidence the Rockefeller family wrote a ‘secret covenant’ to control the public

24 April 2023

There is no evidence that the text is connected to the Rockefellers, or that there is a genuine secret plot. It first appeared anonymously online in 2002, with no mention of the Rockefeller family.

The Rockefeller family created a “secret covenant” detailing how an elite class controls the public through tactics such as poison and debt.

A video shared to Facebook claims that the Rockefeller family wrote a “secret covenant” that proves the public is being controlled by an elite class through secretive methods such as poison.

The speaker in the video, which has 1.7 million views on TikTok, says: “This is their [the Rockefellers’] secret covenant and their clause of things that they want it to follow [sic].”

But there is no evidence that this secret plot is genuine or that the text is in any way connected to the Rockefellers—a prominent American family known for business and philanthropy. Many other posts, including one Full Fact checked recently, also quote versions of this “covenant” and specify John D. Rockefeller as its author.

What is the secret covenant?

In the eight-minute video, a woman reads aloud the entirety of the “secret covenant” that she claims was “created by none other than the Rockerfellers”.

This long passage mentions using different techniques such as poison in food and cosmetics, artificial debts and “mind-altering technology” to “crush them [the public] like insects”.

It also refers to the population being “blanketed by poisons'' using “ingenious” ways of dispensing it. This bears similarities to claims surrounding the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which falsely suggests that chemicals are released deliberately from aircraft to either poison or control the population, or control the weather. We have written about chemtrails many times before.

The text also says: “The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and […] will be hidden in everything that surrounds them and what they drink, eat and breathe.”

There have been cases of water sources being left undrinkable due to chemical contamination—such as notable issues in Flint, Michigan and Parkersburg, West Virginia and Ohio.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that these incidents are connected or relate to a wider plan to deliberately harm the public with poison. We have previously written a fact check about a false claim that water in Greater Manchester was being poisoned.

The “covenant” also says poisons will be administered through “their skin and mouths”. Food, clothes and beauty products all go through rigorous safety assessments before becoming available in the UK, and there is again no evidence of an overarching plot to poison the public using these items.

Is there any link to the Rockefeller family?

There is no evidence to suggest this “secret covenant” was written by the Rockefeller family, who have become the subject of many conspiracy theories we’ve written about before.

In fact, as other fact checkers have reported, this text appears to have first emerged on a financial advice website, Bankindex, where it was reportedly sent anonymously in 2002.

At the time, a note was also added to the bottom of the page that says: “The Bankindex editorial staff thanks you for all your e-mails regarding this piece, but we do NOT know who he or she is. The piece came in through one of our forms and the Author left an unusable e-mail address.”

There were no mentions of the Rockefeller family in this original version of the text.

Fact checking organisation Snopes has also pointed out that the text was not discovered in any archived documents from Rockefeller's estate, newspaper articles, or any of the biographies written about the business moguls.