Tsunami video was filmed in 2018 in Indonesia, not Turkey

7 February 2023

This video was filmed in Indonesia following an earthquake in 2018.

A video being shared on social media, including by the comedian Omid Djalili, shows a tsunami in Indonesia in 2018—not in southern Turkey following the recent earthquake in the region, as has been claimed.

The video, which has received more than 290,000 views on Mr Djalili’s Twitter account, was featured in news coverage of an earthquake and subsequent tsunami which struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on 28 September 2018.

However it was falsely described in at least one Facebook post by an account called “Turkey Earthquake 2023”, which included the caption “Tsunami Hits Turkey Shore”.

In a subsequent tweet Mr Djalili clarified that the video was not filmed in Turkey. However, at the time of publication his original tweet has not been deleted. We’ve contacted Mr Djalili’s representatives for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

This is not the only video we’ve seen falsely claiming to show the major earthquake affecting Turkey and Syria.

Such images and videos are often shared in good faith on social media in the wake of a major news event or crisis, so it’s a good idea to check something before you post it. You can read more about how to tell whether a video is reliable in our guide.

Image courtesy of Devina Andiviaty