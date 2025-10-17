Video of ‘anti-fascists’ being attacked is AI deepfake of Portsmouth protest

What was claimed A video shows “anti-fascists” being attacked. Our verdict This video isn’t real, and is a deepfake using an image from September 2024. Clues such as the text on a flag changing in the middle of the video are evidence it was made using artificial intelligence (AI).

A viral video showing a group of people dressed in black having what appears to be paint thrown at them has been shared with the caption “patriots welcome anti-fascists”. But this video isn’t real—it’s actually a deepfake made using artificial intelligence based on a photo taken over a year ago. The main clue that indicates the video was generated with AI is that the text on a flag being held by two people inexplicably changes part way through the video.

The flag looks, at first glance, like it says “anti-fascist action”. But a few seconds in, when it can be seen more clearly, it actually reads “ANIIVASCIST ACTION”, before changing to what appears to be an entirely different alphabet. Signs and banners in the background also appear illegible. Reverse image searches for stills from the video allowed us to match the clip with an image captioned “Antifa at Guildhall Square 2” uploaded to the photo-sharing site Flickr in September 2024. The photographer took several other images of anti-fascist and anti-immigration protesters in Portsmouth on 7 September 2024. However, there was no mention in media reports of any paint being thrown, as depicted in the video.