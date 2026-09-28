Facebook posts wrong to claim former Makerfield MP is new head of No 10 policy unit

False. Although there was speculation that Mr Simons might be appointed to the role, this did not happen. Graeme Cooke was reportedly appointed as head of No 10’s policy unit.

Josh Simons, the former MP for Makerfield, has been appointed Andy Burnham’s head of policy.

False claims that the former MP for Makerfield Josh Simons has been named as the new head of the No 10 policy unit under Andy Burnham have been circulating online.

This is not true, as Mr Simons himself has confirmed with us. Although some news stories earlier in the summer did link Mr Simons to the role, according to widespread media reports Graeme Cooke was instead appointed to the role in July 2026—at least a month before some claims about Mr Simons’ supposed appointment were shared on Facebook.

Mr Simons served as the MP for Makerfield between July 2024 and May 2026, when he resigned to allow Andy Burnham to stand as a parliamentary candidate. Mr Burnham went on to be elected and shortly afterwards became Prime Minister.

One Facebook post said: “Anyone else wonder what happened to Josh Simons the Makerfield MP who stood aside so Tiny Andy could slither into #10? Well he gave up his £92k per year job and is now wait for it....Head of policy for Tiny Andy.”

However, Graeme Cooke had already reportedly been appointed as Downing Street’s head of policy at the time those claims were made. We’ve contacted Downing Street for comment and will update this fact check if we hear back.

Two other Facebook posts suggesting Mr Simons had been appointed head of policy were deleted after Full Fact got in touch.

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Speculation came from early media reports

Between May and early July, before Mr Burnham became PM, there were various reports speculating that Josh Simons might be given a role in Downing Street or appointed as head of policy.

However, further reports from journalists then said that Mr Simons had decided to “take a breather” following the birth of his son and that Mr Cooke had been appointed instead.

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