‘PM announcement’ of two flight limit is fake

What was claimed Keir Starmer has announced a policy limiting UK citizens to two flights per year from October 2025. Our verdict False. No such policy has been announced, and the social media videos claiming this feature inauthentic audio with old footage of Mr Starmer.

Videos shared on social media are claiming the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a “green travel quota” that limits UK citizens to two flights per year from October 2025. But no such policy has been announced. The videos include inauthentic audio with a montage of old clips of the PM.

No such ‘green travel quota’ Full Fact found clips shared on Facebook and TikTok with audio that sounds like Mr Starmer speaking about a new flight limit. Overlaid text on the Facebook clip says: “UK sets green travel quota to cut carbon emissions[.] Two flights - that's all you'll get. The UK's new green travel quota is here to reshape the future of flying.” Text on the TikTok video says: “Breaking: UK citizens limited to two flights[.] Breaking: green travel policy UK 2025”. The voiceovers, which have slightly different wording, say that airlines will be expected to share travel records with the government, that there will be a fine of £1,000 per flight if the limit is exceeded and that the policy’s aim is to reduce emissions. However, we could find no evidence of any such quota being announced, and a spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero told us the claims made in the video are not true. We could find no credible reports about such a policy by media organisations, or airlines and aviation industry bodies. Moreover, there’s no mention of plans to limit the number of flights people take in Labour’s 2024 manifesto, the Chancellor’s Spring Statement or last year’s Autumn Budget.