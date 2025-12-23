Five lessons from our fact checking in 2025

Image courtesy of Markus Winkler

Here at Full Fact Towers we’re about to log off, don our Christmas jumpers and start prepping for a well-earned break. And as is traditional at this time of year, we’ve been taking a look back, reflecting on some of the changes our frontline fact checkers have seen in an action-packed 12 months. Over the course of 2025, we’ve published over 750 fact checks and related pieces of content, covering everything from major political rows and alarming online misinformation to some frankly bizarre blunders (such as when BBC radio bulletins massively overstated Britain’s cocaine consumption). So, what trends have we observed? What has our team of fact checkers spotted, scouring the media, social media and Hansard for claims each morning? What’s been different in the last year? And what might that tell us about the year to come?

1) 2025 was the year AI turbocharged online misinformation We’ve been talking about the dangers of deepfakes, AI-generated imagery and other AI-assisted misinformation for a while—but we saw a step change in volume in 2025.



Without attempting to quantify this in any rigorous way, it’s fair to say that anecdotally at least, generative AI has gone from being a novelty in our fact checking to absolutely routine. In November 2024, we suspected AI was involved in four of the fact checks we published—in October this year, it was at least 27, not least because it’s often used in the flood of false claims we’ve seen about personal freedoms.

In 2026… as AI tools become ever more convincing and more widely adopted, and social media users are forced to adapt to feeds full of ‘AI slop’, expect even more of the same.

In 2026… it’s likely claims and counter-claims between Reform UK and Labour will reach fever pitch in the run-up to the May 2026 elections in Scotland, Wales and council seats across England.

People are turning to AI tools to access information on the internet, and so it’s unsurprising that they’re using them as fact checking aids too. On X, for example, it’s now very common to see users reply to questionable posts with a quick “@grok is this true?”.



But while AI tools are undoubtedly convenient, and can often give an instant quick sense-check, we’ve seen a number of instances of them giving inaccurate responses. Our investigation in August revealed Google Lens’ AI overviews had shared misleading information about images, in September Grok wrongly claimed a police video of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally was actually from 2020, and in November both Grok and Google Lens’ AI overviews claimed that fake imagery showed the Huntingdon train attack.

In 2026… use of publicly available chatbots and AI tools, including to fact check claims, is only going to become more common. It remains to be seen if they will become more consistently reliable—and if users will become more used to questioning their reliability.

4) When it comes to monitoring the government’s delivery, the small print really matters In 2025 we continued to build out our Government Tracker, which is now monitoring the delivery of some 86 Labour pledges. As we wrote back in September, pledge tracking has strengths and limitations when it comes to delivering a verdict on the government’s performance. But one clear strength has been to shine a light on the small print of Labour’s commitments.



For example, our investigation back in May (shared with Sky News) revealed that the rise in the number of hospital appointments celebrated by the government as a “massive increase” was actually smaller than the increase achieved the year before, under the Conservatives. And it was our forensic look at exactly what Labour pledged on tax which enabled us to give a clear verdict on whether November’s Budget broke the party’s manifesto commitments.

In 2026… expect Labour’s commitments to face even greater scrutiny as the government strives to show it is delivering on what it promised.

In 2026… tackling persistent claims will continue to be a key part of our work—not least because doing so is a key way we can improve the information served up by Large Language Models.

That, then, is a quick overview of what the last 12 months have looked like for our fact checking team. A merry Christmas and happy New Year from all at Full Fact. Thank you so much for your interest and support for our work—we’ll be gearing up to do much more of the same in 2026.