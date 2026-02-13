Is Sir Keir Starmer the ‘most unpopular’ PM in recent times?

There are various different ways pollsters measure prime ministerial popularity. While Ipsos polling shows Mr Starmer has the lowest satisfaction level of any PM since it started asking the question in the 1970s, some other polls suggest fewer people approved of or favoured Liz Truss.

Over the last few days, amid political turmoil in Westminster, we’ve seen several claims about the popularity of the Prime Minister, with some suggesting it is at historic lows.

Last weekend, the Times referred to Sir Keir Starmer as “the most unpopular prime minister in history”, while Andrew Neil wrote in the Daily Mail that Mr Starmer is “the most unpopular Prime Minister with voters since modern polling began”.

Meanwhile a viral social post which asked if Mr Starmer is the “most disliked Prime Minister in living memory” was challenged on X by a senior pollster at the research company YouGov.

There’s no one way of measuring prime ministerial popularity, but we’ve taken a look here at what some recent polls have said about Mr Starmer’s satisfaction, favourability and approval ratings, and how they compare with previous PMs’ ratings.

While some data from Ipsos does record Mr Starmer as having the lowest satisfaction level of any PM since it started asking the question in the 1970s, some other polls suggest fewer people approved of or favoured Liz Truss.

It’s worth noting that the polls we reference below ask different questions. As such, they’re not necessarily measuring exactly the same thing, and they often cover different time periods too. And while at least one claim we’ve seen suggested Mr Starmer is the most unpopular PM “in history”, we’ve stuck here to looking at recent comparable data.