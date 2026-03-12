Real footage of Mandelson arrest edited to show him in dressing gown

What was claimed A video shows Peter Mandelson wearing a white dressing gown while being escorted from his home into a car by police. Our verdict This clip has been edited. Lord Mandelson was actually wearing clothes when he was arrested.

An edited video which appears to show Lord Peter Mandelson being arrested while wearing a dressing gown has been shared online. The clip, which was posted on Facebook on 23 February, shows Lord Mandelson being escorted by plain-clothed police officers into the back seat of a car while seemingly wearing a white dressing gown. A caption says: “Peter Mandelson, former Labour cabinet minister and EU Commissioner, was reportedly arrested earlier today in his dressing gown!”

Lord Mandelson was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 23 February, and later released on bail, pending further investigation. The BBC has reported that it understands Lord Mandelson's position is that he has not acted in any way criminally and was not motivated by financial gain.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.