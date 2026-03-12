Real footage of Mandelson arrest edited to show him in dressing gown

What was claimed
A video shows Peter Mandelson wearing a white dressing gown while being escorted from his home into a car by police.
Our verdict
This clip has been edited. Lord Mandelson was actually wearing clothes when he was arrested.
An edited video which appears to show Lord Peter Mandelson being arrested while wearing a dressing gown has been shared online.
The clip, which was posted on Facebook on 23 February, shows Lord Mandelson being escorted by plain-clothed police officers into the back seat of a car while seemingly wearing a white dressing gown. A caption says: “Peter Mandelson, former Labour cabinet minister and EU Commissioner, was reportedly arrested earlier today in his dressing gown!”
Lord Mandelson was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 23 February, and later released on bail, pending further investigation.
The BBC has reported that it understands Lord Mandelson's position is that he has not acted in any way criminally and was not motivated by financial gain.
But the footage being shared has been edited, and in the original footage it’s clear Lord Mandelson was fully dressed in a navy jacket, cream trousers and a grey jumper when he was escorted from his home.
This isn’t the first piece of misleading content we’ve seen about Lord Mandelson’s arrest, we have also fact checked a faked image of him apparently pictured in handcuffs.
Before sharing content like this, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and reliable source. Our Full Fact toolkit and guides can help you do this.
