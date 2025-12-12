Quote wrongly attributed to Labour MP still circulating online

Ms Shah didn’t say this. She retweeted then deleted this quote from a parody account on Twitter (now X) in 2017, which she has said was a “genuine accident”.

Naz Shah MP said: “Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity.”

A quote wrongly attributed to Labour MP Naz Shah continues to circulate on Facebook.

The posts feature a picture of Ms Shah alongside the text: “Muslim Labour MP Naz Shah - ‘Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity.’”

But this is not a direct quote from Ms Shah—there is no record that she has ever said this. Instead it appears to have been taken from a post she retweeted and liked in 2017, which came from an account on Twitter (now X) reportedly parodying the political commentator Owen Jones.

Ms Shah later unshared and unliked the post, and at the time her spokesperson told The Sun she had shared it by accident.